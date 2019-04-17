WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are searching for suspects following a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Harlem and South Ward streets about 7:40 p.m. found a man who had been shot in the abdomen on the sidewalk, police said.

The man was transported to a local hospital.

Witnesses told police the victim was walking when a couple of people got out of a car and began shooting at him.

The man was struck once and the suspects drove away, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester police at 508-799-8651 or send an anonymous text to 274637.

