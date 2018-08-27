Worcester police searching for stabbing suspect

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Worcester police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing a man in the face and back Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported assault on Burncoat Street about 8:56 p.m. spoke with a 33-year-old man who told them he had just been stabbed in the face and back during an altercation in a driveway, according to a Worcester Police Department press release issued Monday.

Witnesses said the man was working on an ATV with two other men when an argument turned physical, prompting one of the men to pull out a knife and stab him with it, according to police. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.

