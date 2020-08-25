Worcester police searching for suspect accused of shooting 19-year-old man

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that sent a 19-year-old man to the hospital late Monday night.

Officers were called to the scene on Marion Avenue for reports of a gunshot victim just before midnight, according to a release issued by the department.

There, they found the man and transported him to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered to be life threatening.

Investigators discovered three vehicles parked in the are had been damaged by bullets.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is urged to contact police at 508-799-8651.