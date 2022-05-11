WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing a bus driver in Worcester on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene onboard a Worcester Regional Transit Authority bus that was parked on the side of Lincoln Street around 2:40 p.m., according to police.

The driver was rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

An investigation is underway into what sparked the violence. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

