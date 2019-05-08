Worcester police searching for suspects after vicious stabbing caught on camera

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating a stabbing early Tuesday morning that sent one man to the hospital.

The vicious attack, which was caught on camera, occurred in Worcester’s Main South neighborhood about 3:52 a.m. and left a 27-year-old Randolph man with multiple serious injuries, according to Worcester police.

The incident unfolded near the doorstep of Straight Ahead Ministries, where the Rev. Scott Larson has been working for the last 30 years to fight street violence and save at-risk youth.

“Most of our programs are right in the heart of where it is, so this where we want to be, so it’s not surprising in some ways, but it’s always tragic,” Larson said.

After the attack, the man staggered up the street, looking for help.

Campus security officers at nearby Clark University spotted the scene and notified Worcester police.

Larson says this type of attack is not unique.

“Oftentimes, kids do things in groups that they wouldn’t do individually, which is tragic,” Larson said. “You combine it with whatever else goes on in the middle of the night … drugs … quick decisions. And, tragic things happen.”

The man who was stabbed is in stable condition.

