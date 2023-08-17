WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police asked for the public’s help Thursday afternoon after police said a non-custodial parent took two of her biological children from a site on Brussel Street. 

Police identified the woman who allegedly took the children as Tiffany Cancel, 47. Police also identified the children as 11-year-old Joaquin Cancel and 9-year-old Avery Cancel. 

Joaquin Cancel, police said, was wearing white sneakers, red and blue pants and a light blue T-shirt.

Avery Cancel was wearing multi-colored shorts, a gray t-shirt with Sonic on it and blue Crocs shoes.

Police described a suspect vehicle in the case as a white Buick Rendezvous with New Jersey a license plate of B50RYX.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

