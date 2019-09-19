Worcester Police seek help identifying 2 men, blue car in connection to August shooting

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester Police is turning to the public for help identifying two males and the owner of a blue vehicle as part of an investigation for a shooting that occurred back in August.

Police released photos on Facebook from a surveillance camera of the two men they are looking to identify along with the owner of a blue car.

The shooting occurred on Aug. 27 on Edward Street.

Anyone with information can send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD and your message, send an anonymous web-based message at worcesterma.gov/police or call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.

