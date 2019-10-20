Worcester police seek help identifying alleged bank robber

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are looking for the public help to identify a man who robbed a bank Sunday, officials said.

Police said a man entered the TD Bank at 430 West Boylston Street at 2 p.m. and demanded cash, threatening a teller.

The man fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651 or send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD.

