WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester police department is seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in a hit-and-run tha sent a 26-year-old to the hospital with serious injuries.

The incident occured on July 19 just after 1 a.m.

“A pedestrian on an electric scooter was traveling east on June Street when he was struck by a vehicle,” WPD said in a statement. “The operator of the vehicle did not stop and fled the scene.”

Surveillance video of the car shows it as a blue four-door sedan sedan with fog lights and rims. Police said any damage on the vehicle would be located on the passengers’ side bumper, hood, or windsheild.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked contact WPD by sending an anonymous text to 274637 including TIPWPD and your message, by sending an anonymous web-based message at worcesterma.gov/police, or by calling 508-799-8674.

