WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are turning to the public for help tracking down a pair of missing 15-year-old girls.

Valerie Demarco and Nevaeh Mack, both of Springfield, ran away from home and were last seen in the area of Beacon Street near Oread Street in Worcester, according to police.

There was no additional information immediately available.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Worcester police at 508-799-8606.

