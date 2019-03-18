Worcester police seek help in search for driver who hit elderly woman in crosswalk

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are turning to the public for help in tracking down a motorist who they say hit an elderly woman in a crosswalk last week and took off.

Officers responding to a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 1099 Pleasant St. on the evening of March 11 found a 77-year-old woman on the ground, according to the Worcester Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital. She is said to be in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was crossing the street in the crosswalk when she was run down. The suspect vehicle continued onto Mill Street without stopping.

Investigators are searching for a white Hyundai Sonata, with a possible model year between 2011-2014.

The vehicle, which has a sunroof and alloy rims, should have minor damage to the hood and possibly front bumper, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Worcester Police Crash Reconstruction Unit at 508-799-8674.

