Worcester police seek help in search for man missing since September

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are turning to the public for help tracking down a 26-year-old man who has been missing since September.

Paul Leite was reported missing on Sept. 28, according to the Worcester Police Department. His last known address was in the area of Harlem Street.

Leite was last seen being dropped off at a Santander Bank in Westwood near a construction site that he had been working at, police said.

He is described as white, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, with dark hair.

Leite is said to have ties to the Fall River area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.

An investigation is ongoing.

