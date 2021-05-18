Worcester police seek help in search for missing 12-year-old girl

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 12-year-old girl, officials said.
Enayah Vargas was last seen in the area of Duxbury Road, according to the Worcester Police Department.
She is believed to be wearing a white shirt with an image of Bruce Lee on the front, dark jeans or camo-style pants, and white Nike sneakers.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Worcester police at 508-799-8606.
