Worcester police seek help in search for missing 13-year-old boy

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are turning to the public for help tracking down a teenage boy.

Colin Georgopoulous, 13, was last seen with two other boys in the Heard Street area, according to police.

He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

