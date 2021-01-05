Worcester police seek help in search for missing 13-year-old girl

Credit: Worcester Police Dept.

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing teenage girl.

Navaeh Hughes,13, was reported missing from the area of 2 Norton Street on Tuesday, according to a post on the department’s website.

She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and tie-dyed crocs.

Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to call 911.

 

 

