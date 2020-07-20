Worcester police seek help in search for missing 13-year-old

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Quincy are turning to the public for help tracking down a teenage boy.

Sean Leblanc-Peterson, 13, was last seen around noontime at his home on Ladybank Road Monday, according to police. He is described as being 5-feet, 10 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray “Deadpool” shirt with gray and black shorts. He may be on a royal blue mountain bike.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

