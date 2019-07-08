Worcester police seek help in search for missing 14-year-old girl

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are turning to the public for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Jaynai Negron was reported missing from the Plane Street area, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Negron is described as Hispanic, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 135 pounds, with black hair that’s partially shaved in the back.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top with black basketball shorts.

Police say she could be in the area of Mott Street.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Worcester police at 508-799-8606.

