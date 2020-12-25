Worcester police seek help in search for missing 5-year-old boy

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 5-year-old boy who was last seen early Christmas morning.

Ibrahimo Jaques was last seen at his Everard Street home around 1 a.m., according to the Worcester Police Department.

“When the adults in the home woke up, he was gone,” police said in a Facebook post.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone who has information on Jaques’ whereabouts is urged to call 911.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)