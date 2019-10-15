Worcester police seek help in search for missing elderly woman

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are turning to the public for help locating a missing elderly woman who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.

Luz Febres, 77, of Elizabeth Street, was last seen at her home on Oct. 13.

She is described as being Hispanic, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with red hair.

She was last seen wearing blue pants, a green shirt, and a black jacket.

She is known to wander to the area of Main and Queen streets.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Worcester Police at (508) 799-8606 or by dialing 911.

