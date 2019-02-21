Worcester police seek help in search for missing man

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are turning to the public for help in locating a missing 68-year-old man.

Marcelino “Miguelito” Mueces was last seen Monday morning about 9 a.m. leaving his job on Main Street to meet someone in the Honeywell Street area.

Police say Mueces never made it to the meeting.

He drives a 2005 gray Ford F150, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, black boots, a short sleeve light blue shirt with a navy blue hooded sweatshirt over it, a black winter coat and a gray Red Sox Hat.

Anyone with information regarding Mueces’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8651.

