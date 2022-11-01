WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing teen boy, Daniel Walker-White.

Walker-White, 14, left his home on Eureka Street sometime after 11 p.m. Monday. He is 5’7″ with a slim build, and his hair is in dreadlocks. He was also last seen wearing sweatpants.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 508-799-8606 or 911.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox