WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing teen boy, Daniel Walker-White.

Walker-White, 14, left his home on Eureka Street sometime after 11 p.m. Monday. He is 5’7″ with a slim build, and his hair is in dreadlocks. He was also last seen wearing sweatpants.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 508-799-8606 or 911.

