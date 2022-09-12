WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester Police is seeking the public’s help to find a teen girl who went missing from her home early Monday morning.

Alexia Gonzalez, 17, left her home on Gediminas Street and hasn’t been seen since.

She is 5’11” with dark brown hair and blonde highlights.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 508-799-8606.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)