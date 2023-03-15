WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen in several days.

The department said late Tuesday night that Jaelen Cannon left his home two days prior and had also been missing from school.

Officials described Cannon as having a height of 5’10” and weighing 220 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Worcester PD at 508-799-8606 or dial 911.

