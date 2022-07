WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find three teens: Sabrina Dirgham, 16, Thomas Noponen, 16, and Caleb Coburn, 16.

The trio left their Queen Street residence Wednesday night and have not returned.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to contact 911 or 508-799-8606.

