WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing teen girl.

They said Aniyah Moore, 14, did not return home from school Friday.

She is 5’5” and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call 508-799-8606 or 911.

