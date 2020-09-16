Worcester police seeking suspect accused of robbing temple

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are turning to the public for help identifying a person accused of robbing a temple.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspected thief outside Temple Emanuel Sinai shortly before 5 a.m. on August 28, according to the post on the police department’s Facebook page.

He appears to load the stolen items into a dark-colored pick-up truck before taking off.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 508-799-8651.

