Worcester police seeking the public’s help in identifying person of interest

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest.

The police department released a photo of a man wearing glasses on Saturday that detectives need help identifying, according to a post from the department’s Twitter page.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to contact detectives at 508-799-8651 or to send an anonymous text to TIPWPD.

No additional information was immediately released.

