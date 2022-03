WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police thanked the public for their help in the search for a missing 17-year-old.

Alexia Gonzalez was last seen leaving Burncoat High School in an unknown vehicle, police said.

Authorities said she was found safe several hours later.

No further details were released.

