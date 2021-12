WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing 14-year-old.

Danaya was last seen near Elm Park wearing a black jacket, red Champion T-shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

