WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing infant.
The baby, a 4-day-old girl, was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday morning in the Worcester/Cambridge Street area wearing a green shirt, floral pants, with a butterfly on the back, and a white hat with a bow.
Police say the baby may be with a 19-year-old woman who was last seen wearing glasses, a tie-dye shirt with POLO written across it, white shorts, and rainbow shoes.
Anyone with information about the baby or the woman is asked to call 911.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)