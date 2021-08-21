WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing infant.

The baby, a 4-day-old girl, was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday morning in the Worcester/Cambridge Street area wearing a green shirt, floral pants, with a butterfly on the back, and a white hat with a bow.

Police say the baby may be with a 19-year-old woman who was last seen wearing glasses, a tie-dye shirt with POLO written across it, white shorts, and rainbow shoes.

Anyone with information about the baby or the woman is asked to call 911.

