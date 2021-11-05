WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing 14-year-old girl and boy.

Sahvana Carpenter was last seen leaving her Warner Avenue home around 3:30 p.m. Friday wearing penguin pajama pants a white T-shirt and a nose ring, according to police.

Sahvana is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 100 pounds.

Police say she may be with her cousin Ciara.

The WPD is asking for the public's help in locating missing 14 y/o Sahvana Carpenter, who left her Warner Ave home today at about 3:30 PM. 5'1", 100 lbs,last seen wearing Penguin pajama pants, white t-shirt,nose ring. May be with cousin Ciara. Please call 911 if you have info. pic.twitter.com/LndvIsLWdB — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) November 6, 2021

Malcolm Oratokhai, 14, was also reported missing Friday, according to police.

He was last seen leaving his Litchfield Street home around 4:30 p.m. wearing a black sweatshirt that reads, “Parish Nation” on the front, black sweatpants and gray socks.

He is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

The WPD is asking for help locating missing 14 y/o Malcolm Oratokhai, who left his Litchfield St house at about 4:30 today.5'6" 150 lbs, last seen wearing a black sweatshirt that says "Parish Nation" on the front, black sweatpants and gray socks. If you have any info, call 911 pic.twitter.com/ueiRBmH2d7 — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) November 6, 2021

Police have not said if the two missing children are together.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call 911.

