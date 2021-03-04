Worcester police turning to public for help searching for missing 8-year-old boy

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are turning to the public for help searching for a missing 8-year-old boy.

Nathaniel Soliz is described as 4 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 80 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police say he may be in a gray Honda Fit with the license plate 9GH759.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

— Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) March 5, 2021

