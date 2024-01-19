WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police urged drivers to avoid the area around Cambridge Street Friday afternoon after a truck got stuck under a local rail bridge.

Police took to social media with their message shortly before 3 p.m., saying traffic would be diverted until the truck is freed.

SKY7-HD soon flying over the area spotted the truck still wedged under the bridge near 4 p.m.

Police were spotted on scene alongside a tow truck crew.

