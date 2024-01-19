WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police urged drivers to avoid the area around Cambridge Street Friday afternoon after a truck got stuck under a local rail bridge. 

Police took to social media with their message shortly before 3 p.m., saying traffic would be diverted until the truck is freed. 

SKY7-HD soon flying over the area spotted the truck still wedged under the bridge near 4 p.m.

Police were spotted on scene alongside a tow truck crew.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox