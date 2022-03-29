WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police will be using gear donated in the name of a fallen officer to help in future water rescues.

The Manny267 foundation donated buoyant “Manny Tubes” for officers to carry in their cruisers so they can respond to drownings.

The foundation was created to honor officer Manny Familia, who died last year trying to save a teenager from drowning at Green Hill Pond.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)