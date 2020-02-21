WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are warning residents using an online dating service to avoid interacting with a certain user.

Plenty of Fish user gq965 is currently under investigation for making graphic threats to area women over the app, according to police.

People who use the dating service are being advised to keep away from this user.

No additional information has been released.

