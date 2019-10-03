Worcester police warn public after 9-year-old girl says man blew kisses, followed her home from school

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are warning the public after a 9-year-old girl claimed a man in a pickup truck blew kisses at her, asked her to get in, and followed her on foot as she was walking home on Wednesday.

The girl told police a white man with a sleeve tattoo on his right arm in a green pickup truck started blowing kisses at her, asked her to get into his truck, and then followed her on foot before she ran into her house.

Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester police at 508-799-8651.

Anonymous tips can be texted to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or message worcesterma.gov/police.

