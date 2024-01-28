WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are sounding the alarm, letting car owners in the city know that they’ve seen an uptick in thefts of two kinds of vehicles that may be related to a TikTok trend.

The car thieves, referred to as the “TikTok Boys’ in the online challenge, are focusing on Kias and Hyundais.

Worcester police say 24 Hyundais and 12 Kias have been stolen in the city since the beginning of November.

The thefts have been occurring across the city, but police say they’re focused on the areas of Chandler and Dewey streets.and garages on Front and Commercial streets.

The warning comes after Chelsea police put out a similar bulletin in December, writing, “The Hyundai and Kia brands, whose vehicles are targeted due to their lack of sophisticated software in vehicle immobilizers. Thieves – mostly juveniles – are finding it easy to steal these vehicles with minimal tools.”

Police recommend drivers use a steering wheel club to protect their cars, park in well-lit areas, and install a GPS tracking service on their vehicle.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)