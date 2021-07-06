WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A pond in Worcester remains closed days following the stabbing of a 17-year-old lifeguard.

The City of Worcester announced Tuesday that Bell Pond Beach is not open to the public due to a lack of staffing.

This comes after a lifeguard was beaten and stabbed on the evening of the Fourth of July after informing a group that they could not smoke and drink at the pond, police said.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The lifeguard is recovering at their home.

Worcester Police Chief Steven Sargent issued a statement, stating that the department will increase patrols at the city beaches and parks.

“We will not tolerate those who would use violence to take away the peace of our public spaces,” he wrote. “I pray for the recovery of the victim and thank the officers for their swift response that led to the perpetrators being held accountable.”

The three other city beaches – Indian Lake, John J. Binienda Memorial Beach at Coes Pond and Shore Park – along with the two spray parks — Cristoforo Colombo/East Spray Park and Greenwood Spray Park — opened at noon Tuesday and will remain open until 7 p.m., city officials said.

Crompton Park Pool, which has been closed since July 2 as a result of vandalism, will remain closed as work continues to repair the facility.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)