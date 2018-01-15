Worcester prepares for Wednesday snowstorm

WORCESTER (WHDH) — Another snowstorm is headed to New England on Wednesday and areas north and west of Boston, including Worcester, are expecting the most snow.

At Rocky’s Ace Hardwore, Donny Wyne said employees have been restocking the shelves constantly on Monday. The most popular item is the ice melt.

Michael Wadden, who owns two plows, said he was getting extension cords for the two trucks. He plans to be ready to go when the state calls for plowing.

Worcester and other parts north and west of Boston are expected to get the most snow Wednesday, with 5 to 8 inches predicted for the region.

