Worcester Public Schools cancel classes ahead of Tuesday’s storm

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Worcester Public Schools has announced that there will be no school in the city on Tuesday due to an approaching snowstorm.

“Due to impending storm on Feb. 12, 2019, Worcester Public Schools will be closed. Head Start, before and after school activities and programs are also canceled. Administrative offices will be open,” the school district said in a tweet.

Many other schools around the Bay State will be closing early.

Snow will begin to fall in Worcester County around 1 p.m. on Tuesday before reaching the Boston-area around 3 p.m.

Steady snowfall will continue through the evening commute before shifting to sleet and freezing rain.

