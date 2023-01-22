WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester Public Schools and several other districts will be closed on Monday as a system bringing snow moves through the state.

The storm overnight is expected to bring between 3 and 6 inches of snow to some parts of the state and mainly rain to the Boston area.

Latest snowfall forecast… Highest amounts remain right along the New Hampshire border in Worcester and Middlesex counties. Most of the metro, South Shore won't see snow until Monday PM. pic.twitter.com/SAgaWmIhoW — A.J. Waterman (@AJWxMan) January 23, 2023

The Department of Transportation says it will have crews out in force overnight to ensure roadways are clear and safe for drivers. Residents are urged to avoid driving if they don’t have to.

