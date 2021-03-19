WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Worcester are looking to delay the start of full-time, in-person learning for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The mayor’s office confirmed Friday that Worcester Public Schools submitted a waiver request to the state seeking the return of students in kindergarten through eighth grade on May 3.

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced earlier this month that all public elementary schools in the state will be required to open for full-time, in-person learning by April 5.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)