WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Students in Worcester are among the first to go back to school in Massachusetts this year.

School officials in the city are excited to announce improvements across the district for the upcoming school year.

Elementary schools have a new English Learning Arts curriculum, kindergarten classes are getting paraprofessionals, and middle and high schools are going to have climate and culture specialists to ensure a positive learning environment inside and outside the classrooms, among other new programs.

Physical improvements have also been made at several of Worcester’s schools.

