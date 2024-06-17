WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Summer break will start early this year for Worcester Public Schools students this year due to hot weather expected this week, officials announced.

With temperatures expected to soar through the end of the week, Superintendent Rachel Monárrez in a message to families and staff said the last day of school will now take place on Tuesday. There will be no school on Wednesday due to Juneteenth and classes will be canceled at all schools on Thursday.

Burncoat High School was scheduled to have classes on Friday but will also end its school year on Tuesday, according to Monárrez.

Citing guidance from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Monárrez said school closures this week do not need to be made up this year.

“Because of the age of our buildings, many do not have air conditioning,” Monárrez said. “We regret that we are ending the school year in an abrupt manner, but we want to ensure our students and staff are safe in what are predicted to be unusually hot temperatures.”

“Stay cool and stay safe,” she said.

Temperatures are expected to climb past 90 degrees across much of Massachusetts beginning Tuesday. The heat is forecast to linger through the end of the week, pushing heat index temperatures past 100 degrees in many spots.

The National Weather Service has issued a widespread heat advisory ahead of the possible heat wave, adding an excessive heat watch for parts of Metro Boston, Metro West, the Merrimack Valley and western Massachusetts.

The heat is expected to spread far beyond New England, reaching across state lines and prompting widespread warnings from public officials.

Experts have urged people to stay safe during the heat, staying hydrated and and avoiding time spent in the sun, if possible.

