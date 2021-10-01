WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester Railers helped raise $33,000 for an injured Milton Academy hockey player by raffling off tickets to the Patriots and Buccaneers game.

The public was able to purchase tickets for the raffle with the winning prize being four 50-yard-line tickets to the highly anticipated matchup at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night.

The proceeds of the raffle are going to Jake Thibeault, a local high school hockey player and former Junior Railer who suffered a severe spinal cord injury during a game over Labor Day weekend.

Team COO Michael Myers told 7NEWS they wanted to host this raffle to give Thibeault “a little bit of hope moving forward and take away some of the stress for the family.”

“We are happy that we are able to be in a position to be able to help,” he added.

The winner of the raffle is set to be announced at 2 p.m. on the Railers’ Facebook page.

🚨Raffle officially closed! $33,000 was raised thank you to everyone who purchased a raffle ticket… Head to our Facebook page at 2 p.m. to see who is taking home the @Patriots tickets. https://t.co/7Jh2k9kYHO — Worcester Railers HC (@RailersHC) October 1, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)