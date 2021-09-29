WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Four Patriots tickets for Tom Brady’s return to Foxboro are being raffled off to support an injured Milton Academy hockey player.

Jake Thibeault suffered a severe spinal cord injury during a game over Labor Day weekend and professional hockey team, the Worcester Railers, are stepping up to help the teenager with his recovery.

They are raffling off the highly coveted tickets for $10 apiece and all proceeds will be given to the Thibeault family.

The team says they’re happy to help Jake who used to play for the Junior Railers.

“Anything we can do to keep the momentum for him and his spirits up and give him a little bit of hope moving forward and take away some of the stress for the family we are happy that we are able to, to be in a position to be able to help,” team COO Michael Myers said.

The seats for Sunday’s game are five rows from the field at the 50-yard line.

Want to be there for @TomBrady's return to @GilletteStadium on Sunday? Enter to win 4️⃣ tickets on the 50-yard line! 🏈



Raffle proceeds benefit injured hockey player and former @JrRailersHockey member Jake Thibeault. #TBOSTRONG @MiltonAcad_puck https://t.co/EmhOwNWtBY — Worcester Railers HC (@RailersHC) September 28, 2021

