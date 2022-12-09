WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester has ranked in the top five for the hottest housing markets in 2023, according to realtor.com.

The city came in number four in the country. Hartford, Connecticut is number one.

Worcester’s affordable housing and forecasted changes for the coming year made it a prime homebuying destination. It’s expected to see an almost 3 percent increase in home sales and an 11 percent increase in its home prices.

