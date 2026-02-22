WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The city of Worcester is ready for another round of winter weather that’s set to drop up to a foot of snow on the area.

Central Massachusetts is now included in the Blizzard Warning that was first issued on Saturday afternoon.

Crews were out pre-treating roads and preparing to clear snow from the city that is often a jackpot location for storms in New England.

Residents are being urged to stay home overnight and Monday as the flakes fly. The storm is slated to begin around 9 p.m. Sunday and continue into Tuesday.

