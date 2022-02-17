NORTON, Mass. (AP) — Temperatures soared into the 60s in many places around southern New England on Thursday, setting a record high for the day in Worcester and tying the record high in Boston, according to the National Weather Service.

The temperature reached 59 Fahrenheit (15 C) in Worcester, breaking the record of 56 degrees (13 C) set in 1981, the weather service said in a tweet.

Boston’s temperature reached 61 (16 C), matching the high for the date, also set in 1981.

Hartford, Connecticut and Providence, Rhode Island both hit 62, but neither city set a record.

The high for the date in Hartford is 64 (18 C), and the high for Providence is 66 (19 C), again, both set in 1981.

The spring-like temperatures on Thursday were a contrast to Wednesday, when many areas started the day in the single digits. The 48-degree temperature (9 C) at the weather’s service Norton office on Thursday morning was a full 40 degrees warmer than 24 hours prior, the agency tweeted.

