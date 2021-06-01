BOSTON (AP) — The Worcester Red Sox will make coronavirus vaccines available to their fans during this week’s homestand, the team announced Tuesday.

Fans 18 and older who receive a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the home of the Triple-A team will get a complimentary general admission ticket to that day’s game along with a team cap, the team said in a statement. Fans who already have a ticket will get a ticket to a future game.

Staff from the Edward M. Kennedy Community Health Center in Worcester will administer the vaccines on the first base concourse on a first-come, first-served basis.

This is not the first time the WooSox — a Boston Red Sox affiliate — have offered vaccines at a game. The team gave out 214 shots at a game on May 25.

Vaccines will be available through Sunday for the club’s entire six-game homestand against the Rochester Red Wings. The WooSox are exploring the possibility of making vaccines available at more games this summer.

